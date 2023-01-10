Prince Harry's memoir to be released in January

Prince Harry’s memoir will hit shelves on 10 January.

The book’s publisher, Penguin Random House, announced via the New York Post that the Duke Of Sussex’s upcoming book is set for publication on 10 January 2023.

The announcement comes weeks after its publication was delayed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on 8 September. It was originally scheduled for release in November.

Rumours arose at the time that the tome, penned with the help of ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer, may be scrapped.

In advertising for 38-year-old Harry’s memoir, the prince said he wrote it “not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become”. Penguin Random House described it as “intimate and heartfelt”, offering “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry wrote in a statement on the book.

He added that his goal with the book was to provide a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

Harry’s $20 million (£17.2 million) multi-book deal was first announced in mid-2021, 18 months after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from being senior royals and relocated to America.

The title has still not been revealed.