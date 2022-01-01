Universal boss Donna Langley hopes to make female Fast and Furious spin-off

Universal Pictures chief Donna Langley hopes to make a female-led 'Fast and Furious' spin-off.

The high-speed franchise is due to come an end after a two-part finale that begins with the upcoming 'Fast X' but Langley is keen to make a separate project that focuses on the female characters.

In an interview with Business Insider, Donna said: "I would love to see a female 'Fast'.

"So would Vin (Diesel). We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there's the new addition of Brie Larson to add to this incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female 'Fast'."

'Fast and Furious' cast members have previously backed a female spin-off with stars such as Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel and Dame Helen Mirren all featuring in the long-running series.

Jordana – who first appeared as Mia Toretto in the original 2001 film – said: "That would be awesome. I've heard these rumours. I think that would be incredible. Think about all the people we could bring back, right? We could bring back Eva Mendes, who'd be incredible to work with."

The 42-year-old star added: "It would be really, really cool. So, I can't speak to the discussions, but I think it would be awesome. So, fingers crossed."

Nathalie revealed earlier this year that she was "demanding" for a female spin-off to be made.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress said: "I want a girl spin-off.

"We find a way to bring everybody back, and we make a badass girl 'Fast' movie. I'm so here for that. That's the 'Fast' spin-off that I want, that I demand!"