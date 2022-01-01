Kaitlynn Carter expecting second child

Reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant.

The Hills: New Beginnings star announced she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock on Instagram on Thursday by sharing a snap of her growing baby bump.

In the image, Kaitlynn can be seen applying make-up in a mirror while wearing a blue bra and white jeans. In the background, Kristopher is sitting on a bed taking the photo of them on his camera.

In the caption, she simply wrote, "baby girl" with a heart emoji.

The news comes just over a year after Kaitlynn and Kristopher welcomed their first child together - a son named Rowan - on 30 September 2021. Kristopher, co-creative director of the Brock Collection clothing brand, has a son named Charlie from a previous relationship, reports Page Six.

Kaitlynn previously dated The Hills star Brody Jenner between 2013 and 2019. They had a wedding ceremony in Bali in 2018 but were not legally married in America. After the split, she had a short-lived but high-profile romance with Miley Cyrus.

Brody's mother Linda Thompson celebrated Kaitlynn's new pregnancy in the comments, writing, "Oh wow! This is fabulous news! congratulations to you and Chris (sic)! Rowan will be the best big brother... I'm so happy for you!!"