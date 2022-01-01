Omri Katz: Hocus Pocus 3 has to happen 'sooner rather than later'

Omri Katz thinks 'Hocus Pocus 3' has to happen "sooner rather than later".

The 46-year-old retired actor starred as teenager Max Dennison in the 1993 fantasy movie alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches known as the Sanderson Sisters and - even though he did not return for the 2022 sequel - explained that if any potential third movie does not surface soon, it could still work without the magical group because Bette, 78, will not want to do it in 20 years' time.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "Who's to say there has to be continuity in terms of the story? You can create any story. If they were to take the book and turn it into a screenplay, it doesn't have to be the witches coming back, they can just do whatever they want, and people will be stoked to see it regardless. The witches are 30 years older, so we've got to get this done sooner than later. We can't wait another 30 years. Sorry, it's the truth! I'm sure Bette does not want to be doing this at age 98."

However, 'Beaches' star Bette recently claimed that she would "of course" sign up to appear in a third instalment of the series but is unsure how it could work in terms of the story.

She said: "If there was a third one, of course, I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

'Hocus Pocus' and 'Hocus Pocus 2' are both available to stream on Disney+.