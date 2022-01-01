Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady 'amicably' divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have split after 13 years of marriage.

In recent months, rumours have circulated online surrounding the status of the pair's relationship, and on Friday, Gisele and Tom issued statements via social media confirming that they had divorced.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she wrote. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

The Brazilian supermodel and National Football League (NFL) quarterback began dating in late 2006 and tied the knot in February 2009. They share two children; Benjamin, 12, and nine-year-old daughter Vivian.

Tom is also father to son Jack, 15, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

And the sportsman insisted that he and his ex-wife are committed to putting their children first.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he posted. "We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."