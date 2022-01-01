Tim Roth's son Cormac dies aged 25

Tim Roth's musician son Cormac Roth has died following a battle with cancer.

The Pulp Fiction actor and his family announced on Monday that the guitarist, composer and producer passed away on 16 October.

"He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness," his family said in a statement to Variety. "As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

Cormac announced on Instagram in July that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021.

"Since then I've been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc," he explained. "It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it.

"It has taken away half of my hearing, 60pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it. But it hasn't taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn't taken me down yet."

Cormac is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actor, 61, also has an older son named Jack from a previous relationship.