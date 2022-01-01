Millie Bobby Brown insists Duffer Brothers keep her in the dark about Stranger Things plot

Millie Bobby Brown has denied knowing plot details about the next season of Stranger Things.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for an interview published on Sunday, the Stranger Things star addressed fan theories about the show's fifth and final season, which will reportedly air in 2024.

During her interview, the actress was asked what series creators and directors Matt and Ross Duffer - aka the Duffer Brothers - have in store for Stranger Things 5.

"I really don't know," Millie insisted. "People say, 'Oh, you can't say too much, like don't spoil it.' I'm like, 'Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don't know anything.'"

She continued, "They don't tell me anything. You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I'm gonna spill the deets."

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie addressed some of the deaths in the show, including Billy's demise in season 3.

"Yeah, it sucks sometimes," Millie said of actors leaving the show. "I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that."

She added that saying goodbye to Eleven's father figure Papa, played by Matthew Modine, at the end of season 4 was tough.

"I had a really good relationship with Papa... I had a really good relationship with Matthew, and to let him go was really hard," she noted.