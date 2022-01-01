Florence Pugh recalls how TV producers once advised her to lose weight

Florence Pugh has recalled how TV producers once asked her to lose weight and change the "shape" of her face.

In an interview for The Telegraph, the Don't Worry Darling actress described how she was cast as a popstar in a TV series to be shot in Los Angeles when she was aged 19.

However, Florence became uncomfortable when production bosses began to make comments about her appearance.

"All the things that they were trying to change about me - whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows - that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in," she stated.

The series didn't end up getting made.

Accordingly, Florence returned to the U.K., where she eventually landed her breakthrough role in the 2016 drama Lady Macbeth.

And the star is certain the scenario worked out for the best.

"That made me fall back in love with cinema - the kind of cinema that was a space where you could be opinionated, and loud, and I've stuck by that," the 26-year-old continued. "I think it's far too easy for people in this industry to push you left and right. And I was lucky enough to discover when I was 19 what kind of a performer I wanted to be."