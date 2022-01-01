Lindsay Lohan wishes she had social media as a young actress

Lindsay Lohan is a "little jealous" of young stars who get to control their "own narrative" using social media.



During an interview for the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, the Mean Girls actress discussed the mixed feelings she has about platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.



In particular, Lindsay likes being able to pick and choose the information she releases online - but always gets someone else to check what she's drafted before posting it.



"I feel like...when I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it," she said. "So, I think it's really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I'm a little jealous because I didn't have that. But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can. And I check everything before I post it. I'll send it to people. Because you have to."



Lindsay went on to note that she tries to avoid reading comments on her posts.



"You have to take everything people say with a grain of salt and just be you. And slow down, because everyone's so quick right now. People just don't stop. You've got to chill," the 36-year-old added.



After taking a Hollywood hiatus, Lindsay is now promoting her new Netflix film, Falling for Christmas.