Harvey Weinstein's attorney expects 'bulk' of rape trial to end soon

Harvey Weinstein’s attorney has predicted his rape trial proceedings are coming to a close.



The Miramax co-founder is currently on trial in Los Angeles for 11 counts of sexual assault.



Weinstein was previously convicted of rape and sexual assault charges in 2020 but was granted an appeal in August. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.



The sexual assault charges brought against the former producer involve five women who allege Weinstein attacked them between 2004 and 2013.



His current trial is in its second week. On Monday, Weinstein’s defence attorney Mark Werksman told the judge, “We could very well have the bulk of the case (finished) by Thanksgiving week”, via Deadline.



The same day, prosecutors called “prior bad acts” witness Kelly Sipherd to testify in the trial. Their claims are not the basis of the charges against Weinstein but are being used to establish a pattern of behaviour.



Sipherd testified Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during the Toronto Film Festival in 1991 and later masturbated in front of her in a hotel bathroom in 2008.



She said at the Toronto Film Festival, Weinstein invited her to his hotel room to discuss a potential role in a film. After they arrived in the room, Weinstein went to the bathroom and returned “naked with his shirt unbuttoned”, Sipherd reported.



She recalled Weinstein saying, “I’m going to f**k you and it won’t take long. Just relax.”