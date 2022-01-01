Kylie Jenner shows support for Travis Scott amid cheating allegations

Kylie Jenner has shown support for Travis Scott just days after he was hit with cheating allegations.

On Monday, the reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to post a mirror selfie depicting herself, the rapper, and their two children dressed up as angels for a Halloween party.

Kylie, 25, and Travis - real name Jacques Webster - are parents to four-year-old daughter Stormi and an eight-month-old son, whose new name they have yet to reveal.

The make-up maven also posted a series of snaps from a child-friendly event.

Last month, Travis was forced to defend himself after rumours that he had cheated with Rojean Kar began to circulate online after they were allegedly pictured on the same music video set.

According to editors at TMZ, the pair had a fling before the singer began dating Kylie. However, Travis claimed Rojean was an "uninvited guest" on the set and that he did not know her.

"Kylie is staying strong," an insider told the outlet. "A lot of people are trying to break them up, but they know the truth about their relationship and are secure in what they have."

The source added that the 31-year-old is "100 per cent" present for Kylie and their children and makes himself available to his family whenever possible.