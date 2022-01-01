Heidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween party

Heidi Klum has stunned fans by transforming into a worm for her annual Halloween party.

The German supermodel was forced to cancel her annual spooky bash for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Klum made up for lost time when her Heidi Halloween event returned to New York City on Monday night.

For the event, the star sported a huge worm costume complete with a long tail that was custom-made for her by the team at Prosthetic Renaissance.

Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as a fisherman with an injured eye.

"Happy Halloworm! love, @heidiklum," she wrote alongside a snap of her in costume on Instagram. "So excited to be able to celebrate #HeidiHalloween2022 back in the Big Wormy Apple. Thank you to the entire @prorenfx team for another unbelievable year. You guys are the best and I love working with you."

Earlier, Klum teased her elaborate Halloween outfit on social media and promised the look would be "better than ever".

The America's Got Talent judge uploaded a sultry image of herself completely naked, save for a teeny black thong that showed off her tan lines.

"Halloween Preparation 1st Step!! Tanning with @jimmyjimmycoco," she wrote in the caption, referring to celebrity tanning expert Jimmy Coco.