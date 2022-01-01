Gwyneth Paltrow once toilet-papered Arnold Schwarzenegger's home

Gwyneth Paltrow has confessed she and her friends once toilet-papered Arnold Schwarzenegger's home.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the Goop founder recalled some of the antics she and her pals got up to as children living in Santa Monica, California.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger used to live on our street. We would knock on his door for candy," she shared, to which Jimmy asked, "Would he give out cigars? I bet he gave out great stuff, huh?"

Gwyneth, who was dressed up as "Gwynnie the Pooh" for the Halloween special, went on to recount the time she and a friend decided to throw toilet paper - also known as TP-ing - all over The Terminator actor's property as part of a prank.

"I don't remember him giving out stuff. But he's Austrian, so maybe they don't celebrate there. We did end up TPing his house, though," the 50-year-old divulged.

"You did? Does he know this?" queried Jimmy, with Gwyneth responding: "Don't tell him."

The Oscar-winning star insisted she has nothing against Arnold and noted that she and her friends were "just being naughty kids".