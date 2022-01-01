Anne Hathaway shoots down possibility of The Devil Wears Prada sequel

Anne Hathaway shared her thoughts about the possibility of a The Devil Wears Prada sequel.

During a Tuesday appearance on The View, the original The Devil Wears Prada star was asked about whether a sequel to the 2006 movie was possible.

Anne starred alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in the original film, based on the Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name. Lauren published a sequel novel Revenge Wears Prada in 2013.

In response to whether a sequel film was on the cards, Anne said, via Just Jared, “I don’t know if there can be… I just think that movie was in a different era.”

She explained that the original story’s setting in a physical magazine company wouldn’t represent how the fashion industry operates today.

“Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” she said. “It is tempting to think about Andy (Anne) and Emily needing to get Miranda (Meryl) her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

However, the actress conceded, “They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Anne recalled how she ended up wearing an outfit similar to Andy’s final outfit in The Devil Wears Prada to fashion week. “It just happened. I was supposed to wear something else,” she shared.