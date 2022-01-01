Anne Hathaway suggests Devil Wears Prada is 'relaunched'

Anne Hathaway thinks 'The Devil Wears Prada' should be "relaunched".

The 39-year-old actress starred as fashion graduate Andy Sachs in the 2006 film opposite Meryl Streep - who earned an Oscar nomination for her role as no-nonsense magazine editor Miranda Priestly - and the star thinks the movie could be rebooted with a new set of actors.

She said: "They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it."

But Hathaway doesn't ever see herself reprising her role as Sachs, who worked as Priestly's co-assistant alongside Emily Blunt's character Emily Charlton, while Stanley Tucci portrayed art director Nigel Kipling.

Speaking on ABC talk show 'The View', she added: "I don’t know if there can be [a sequel].

"I just think that movie was in a different era. Now everything’s gone so digital and that movie is centred around the concept of producing a physical thing and it’s just, it’s just very different.

"It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she’s somewhere in Europe.

"And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant. It’s tempting but I don’t think it’s going to happen."

In 2021, Hathaway revealed she was the ninth choice for 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

Speaking to the contestants of 'RuPaul's Drag Race', she explained: "I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for 'Devil Wears Prada'. But I got it! Hang in there, never give up."

Rachel McAdams reportedly turned down the role, while Claire Danes and Juliette Lewis were also considered.