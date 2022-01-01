Lupita Nyong'o starring in A Quiet Place: Day One

Lupita Nyong'o is to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'.

The 39-year-old actress is in final negotiations to star in the Paramount spin-off to the 'A Quiet Place' horror movies.

The film is being written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, who helmed the acclaimed Nicolas Cage movie 'Pig'.

Little is known about the project other than the fact that is a spin-off rather than the third installment in the series. It is hoped that the movie sets up 'A Quiet Place' universe for the studio to explore in years to come.

It is thought to be unlikely that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt will return for the latest film, which is slated for release in March 2024.

A third movie in the original franchise is currently in the pipeline with Krasinski returning to direct. It is expected to hit screens in 2025.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce 'A Quiet Place: Day One' along with Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner.

Lupita will reprise her role as the spy Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and revealed that she supported the decision not to recast the character of T'Challa following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

She explained: "That is not the death of the Black Panther, that's the whole point.

"It's laying to rest (T'Challa) and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don't have the patience. I don't have the presence of mind, or I don't have the objectivity to argue with that. I don't. I am very biased."