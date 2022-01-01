Rachel Shenton joins The Strangers remake

Rachel Shenton has boarded the cast of 'The Strangers' remake.

The 34-year-old star has joined an ensemble that features Madeleine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez, Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath.

The original film was released in 2008 and starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple who have to cope with a terrifying home invasion. It registered as a sleeper hit after being released and came to be appreciated as a cult classic.

A sequel, 'The Strangers: Prey at Night', was released in 2018.

The new movie follows Petsch's character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to start a new life in the Pacific Northwest.

When their car breaks down in Oregon, the pair have no choice but to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb where they are terrorised from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.

Lionsgate are planning to expand the story in new and unexpected ways with a pair of sequels.

Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland have written the remake that will be distributed across the world by Lionsgate. Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck and Alastair Birlingham are producing the film.

Shenton will play the role of Debbie – the sister of Petsch's character – although it is not clear if she will appear in the franchise opener or across multiple movies.

The actress won an Academy Award in 2018 for Best Live Action Short Film for 'The Silent Child'. The movie was based on Rachel's own experiences as the child of a parent who became deaf and she wrote, produced and starred in the project.

Her other acting credits include the British soap 'Hollyoaks' and the TV series 'All Creatures Great and Small'.