Sharon Stone to have 'large fibroid tumour' removed after initial misdiagnosis

Sharon Stone has revealed that doctors have discovered a "large fibroid tumour" in her body and it needs be removed.



The Basic Instinct star revealed on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday that she was initially misdiagnosed and given the wrong pain-relief treatment before she sought out a second opinion and learned about her fibroid tumour.



"Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure. This time double epidural. W worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out (sic)," she wrote.



The 64-year-old called on women to get a second opinion if they were unsure about their first diagnosis.



"Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off... GET A SECOND OPINION... It can save your life ," she continued. "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thx for your care. It's all good (sic)."



The Casino star did not reveal what she was originally diagnosed with before she received her second opinion.



According to the NHS, fibroids are non-cancerous growths made up of muscle and fibrous tissue that develop in or around the uterus.



Stone has battled various health issues over the years. Back in 2001, she had suffered a stroke and a cerebral haemorrhage. In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, she revealed she also had two benign tumours, which she described as "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone", removed that same year.