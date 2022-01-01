Anna Faris 'getting much closer' with ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new family

Anna Faris is thrilled to have a close relationship with her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Scary Movie actress and Jurassic World star, who share 10-year-old son Jack, split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. He went on to marry author Katherine, with whom he has two young children, while Anna is now married to cinematographer Michael Barrett, who has two children from a previous relationship.

In an interview with People magazine, Anna insisted her relationship with her ex and his new family is better than ever.

"We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that," she said. "They're very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support."

The 45-year-old also heaped praise on "awesome" Katherine, adding, "She's just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack."

Elsewhere in the conversation, The House Bunny star told the publication that she hopes one day their blended families can spend the holidays altogether.

"We won't have this Thanksgiving together, but I do hope that we can celebrate holidays," she noted. "And I do think we can. But right now, we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere.

"I'm happy with that element. And it feels just much easier now that time has passed. It feels really good to not live with that internal churning of unpleasantness."

Chris and Katherine, who married in 2019, share two daughters - Lyla, two, and Eloise, five months. Anna and Michael tied the knot last year.