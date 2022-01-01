Kid Cudi and Quinta Brunson named Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television honourees

Kid Cudi and Quinta Brunson will be honoured at the Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television.



The Critics Choice Association announced via Billboard on Wednesday it had named its honourees for this year’s Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television.



The event recognises honourees in 15 categories. The fifth annual celebration is set to be held on 5 December at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, with comedian Bill Bellamy as host.



CCA CEO Joey Berlin said of the upcoming event, “We’re thrilled to be able to recognise such outstanding projects across both film and television, and to honour these incredible actors and filmmakers for their work.”



Kid Cudi will receive the Groundbreaker Award for his role in Netflix’s Entergalactic.



Quinta Brunson will receive the Actress Award For Television, for her role in Abbott Elementary.



Berry Gordy will receive the Icon Award for his contributions to music and film.



CCA board member Shawn Edwards said Gordy was chosen for the Icon Award because he “pushed open a heavy door during the ’70s and ’80s through his Motown Productions with a string of movies and TV series that helped pave the way for future Black storytellers”.



Angela Bassett will receive the Career Achievement Award for her role in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



Michael B Jordan will receive the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award in celebration of his directorial debut, Creed III.



The Ensemble Award will be given to The Wonder Years reboot cast: Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, and Milan Ray.