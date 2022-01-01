Aubrey Plaza cast in Agatha: Coven Of Chaos series at Marvel Studios

Aubrey Plaza has joined Marvel’s upcoming series Agatha: Coven Of Chaos.



Deadline announced on Wednesday that the White Lotus star had been tapped for Marvel Studios’ upcoming television series Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, set to release on Disney+.



Aubrey will star opposite Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and Emma Caulfield Ford in the WandaVision spinoff series, centring on Kathryn as the titular Agatha. Emma will reprise her role as Dottie from WandaVision.



Although plot details on Coven Of Chaos have not been revealed, original series WandaVision followed Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living their suburban lives in Westview when they discover all is not as it seems. Agatha, who appeared in the show as a villain, revealed herself as a witch from Salem.



Aubrey’s role in Coven Of Chaos has not been announced. Deadline speculated she would be playing a villain in the series.



Coven Of Chaos is expected to release on Disney+ next year.