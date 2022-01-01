Selena Gomez's documentary My Mind & Me opens AFI Festival 2022

Selena Gomez's new documentary, My Mind & Me, opened the 36th edition of the American Film Institute (AFI) Festival on Wednesday.

The superstar made an appearance at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood prior to the screening, where she stopped to pose for photographers in a purple silk Rodarte dress.

My Mind & Me documents the past six years of Selena's life, primarily focusing on her mental health journey.

Speaking to Variety at the event, the Dance Again singer insisted she didn't ever hide anything from the cameras when filming the project.

"By being fully honest and transparent about what I walked through, there's nothing that they can say that honestly will affect me," she told the outlet. "I am who I am and everyone's about to see it. That's all I got."

Selena was joined by director Alek Keshishian at the festival.

Previously, the Only Murders in the Building star posted a teaser of the documentary online.

"Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you're doing. It's about who I am," she said in an emotional voiceover. "Being O.K. with where I am. I am grateful to be alive."

My Mind & Me will drop via Apple TV+ on Friday.