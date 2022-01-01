Khloé Kardashian furious at Tristan Thompson for paying for daughter's birthday party

Khloé Kardashian was left fuming after she discovered her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had paid for their daughter's birthday party.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday, fans were given a glimpse of the pastel-themed bash the reality TV star threw to celebrate True's fourth birthday in April.

In a conversation with party planner Mindy Weiss, Khloé revealed that Tristan couldn't be at the event because he had a basketball game that day but that he gifted True a diamond necklace.

A little later, Khloé's mum Kris Jenner informed her that Tristan had called her and let her know that he had organised to pay Mindy's fee.

"He said that he privately went ahead and took care of the whole party," shared Kris, to which Khloé fired, "No, he's not taking care of the whole party. That's nice, but I won't let that happen."

Kris argued that Tristan was "so excited" to pay for the bash, but Khloé was determined not to allow her former partner to get involved.

"And I'm so excited that I could do it all by myself," the 38-year-old insisted, before adding in a confessional: "I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don't need anyone's help."

Khloé and Tristan have had a challenging few years, with the sportsman confirming in January that he had welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December 2021.

At the time, the Good American co-founder was expecting a son with Tristan via surrogate. Their second child together was born in July.