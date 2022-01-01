Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show

Johnny Depp is set to make an appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show.

On Thursday, editors at TMZ reported that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor will be the "featured surprise guest" in the spectacle, which will stream via Prime Video on 9 November.

According to the publication, Depp will be at the centre of one of the event's "star moments" and will sport items from the brand's collection for men.

It's understood that the 59-year-old has already filmed his part.

Neither Depp nor Rihanna has commented on the news.

Previously, the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have made appearances in Savage X Fenty fashion shows.

In a statement, executives at Prime Video teased fans that the "trailblazing event" will include "a new all-star lineup of models, actors, (and) some of the biggest names in music".

"A seductive fashion fever dream, this year's show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature," they continued. "Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an un-missable visual feast."

The show will mark one of Depp's first public appearances since he won a defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, earlier this year.