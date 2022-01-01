Gwen Stefani believes God brought her and Blake Shelton together

Gwen Stefani has credited divine intervention for bringing her and Blake Shelton together.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, the former No Doubt frontwoman reflected on first meeting the country singer in 2014, when they were both coaches on the U.S. version of The Voice.

"You're approaching your two-year anniversary with Blake Shelton," Barrymore commented, to which Stefani responded: “God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations. I didn’t see it coming.”

Stefani shares three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in 2016, while Shelton was previously wed to Miranda Lambert from 2011 until 2015.

The couple got engaged in 2020 and married in July 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

Barrymore noted that Stefani and Shelton’s story should give others hope that finding love is "possible".

"Finding a best friend, someone who is on the same plane when it comes to morals or just the way you look at life, that's the dream. We think the same. Yet, we’re so different,” the 53-year-old smiled.