Selena Gomez opens up about not meeting her life expectations

Selena Gomez discussed her younger self’s expectations for life in a new interview.

While speaking to Rolling Stone for an interview published on Thursday, the Only Murders In The Building star spoke about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a celebrity who didn’t meet her expectations.

Selena shared that her bipolar symptoms “started to get really dark” in her early twenties, off the back of her Spring Breakers role. The actress reported attending four treatment centres, “contemplating” suicide, having a “psychotic break”, and struggling with medication.

“I grew up thinking I would be married at 25,” she told the outlet how her life expectations affected her well-being. “It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that - couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over.”

As well as relationship goals, Selena said she had networking and friendship goals that she hadn’t met.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor (Swift), so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” she said. “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I?”

She continued, “Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”