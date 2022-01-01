Mindy Kaling recalls The Office fan breaking into BJ Novak's car

Mindy Kaling recounted witnessing a fan of The Office breaking into BJ Novak’s car.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Office star revealed “the most genuinely scary situation” she’d ever been in.

She detailed that a fan of the show once broke into co-star BJ Novak’s car while the pair were out for dinner.

“I noticed there was kind of a weird kind of guy staring at us from the parking meter. And I was like, ‘OK, I don’t love this,’” the actress said, via Just Jared. “When we got out, he was like, ‘Hey, love you guys on The Office.’ And I was like, ‘I’m such a d**k.’”

Though Mindy was assured by the fan, she later discovered her intuition was correct.

“BJ’s car is one of those fancy cars where for like a minute after when you leave it’ll lock by itself, but there’s a minute. So we go back to the car and the guy we had talked to by the meter, had gotten into BJ’s car, was sitting in the driver’s seat, had BJ’s laptop open, and was on BJ’s laptop,” she recounted. “BJ went in the other side and was like, ‘What did you take?’ The guy kept looking at the door trying to get out, and I was sitting there like, ‘You’re not going to going anywhere.’”

Mindy portrayed Kelly Kapoor in The Office, while BJ played Ryan Howard. Mindy and BJ dated from 2004 to 2007 and have remained close friends since.