Amber Heard's Twitter account deactivated following ex Elon Musk's takeover

Amber Heard's Twitter account has been deactivated following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.



The Tesla CEO's $44 billion (£39 billion) acquisition of the platform was completed last week, and since then, he has implemented significant changes, including the dissolution of its board of directors, firing top executives, hiring Tesla employees, and announcing an $8 (£7) fee for users to get a blue verified tick.



Heard's account was deleted on Wednesday, according to YouTuber Matthew Lewis, also known as That Umbrella Guy, who tweeted: "Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter."



The YouTuber posted a screenshot of Heard's Twitter handle @RealAmberHeard with the message: "This account does not exist."



It is unclear why Heard deactivated her account, as well as the circumstances surrounding the deactivation. She is the most recent celebrity to leave the platform in the last week following singers Toni Braxton and Sara Bareilles and TV producer Shonda Rhimes.



Heard dated Musk between 2016 and 2018, following her divorce from actor Johnny Depp. She lost a defamation case against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor earlier this year. Musk was expected to testify during the trial but was ultimately not called as a witness.