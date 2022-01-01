Gemma Arterton expecting first child

Gemma Arterton is expecting her first child with husband Rory Keenan.



The Quantum of Solace star revealed her pregnancy news by cradling her baby bump for photographers on the red carpet at the Raindance Film Festival Awards in London on Thursday night.



The 36-year-old wore a black maxi skirt and oversized black shirt by Max Mara for the event, during which she was honoured with the Icon Award.



Gemma married Peaky Blinders actor Rory in a secret ceremony in 2019. Neither has publicly commented about the baby news.



The British actress previously told The Times in 2013 that she didn't want to have children until she felt had "accomplished something of which I'm proud" in her career.



She shared her concerns about balancing kids and her career in an interview with The Telegraph in 2018.



"I'm a neurotic person and a worrier anyway, and I think, 'Oh God, when I have kids am I still going to be able to do all this?' When we were kids my mum and my grandmother didn't work, and I think that made them sad. That has influenced me," she said at the time.



Gemma was previously married to Stefano Catelli between 2010 and 2015.