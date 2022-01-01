Aaron Paul files petition to legally change surname

Aaron Paul has filed documents to legally change his surname and his son's first names.

The Breaking Bad actor has used his first and middle names as his stage moniker throughout his career and he's now looking to make it his official legal name.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Aaron has asked to ditch his real surname, Sturtevant, and make Paul his last name.

In addition, his wife Lauren has requested to change her surname to Paul to keep the last names consistent across the family.

Aaron and Lauren's second child, a son, was born in April 2022, and when they introduced him on social media, they called him Ryden Caspian. However, the new documents reveal that they initially named him Casper Emerson on his birth certificate so they've requested his moniker to be legally changed to Ryden Caspian Paul.

According to TMZ, the couple explained in the documents that they had to give a name for their newborn at the hospital but later came up with a moniker they liked better.

Aaron and Lauren, who tied the knot in 2013, are also parents to a four-year-old daughter, Story Annabelle.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April, the 43-year-old said Story is "madly in love" with her sibling.

"(She) can't squeeze him enough, like, lays on top of him, suffocates him, I mean it's her doll, you know," he quipped.