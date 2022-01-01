Amy Adams was the 'catalyst' for the Enchanted sequel

The 48-year-old actress reprises her starring role as Giselle Philip in the follow-up to the 2007 Disney film, which is being released exclusively on Disney+ on November 18, and producer Barry Josephson says Amy was the reason the film got off the ground.

He told SFX's Red Alert: "No-one knew that first movie better than her.

"She was very, very encyclopedic and astute and creative about fairytales.

"She came up with some brilliant concepts along the way that led us to a screenplay that when the studio read it, they were very engaged with."

The flame-haired star previously teased fans can expect a lot more singing and dancing.

She said: "(The film features) a lot more singing and a lot more dancing, which was humbling.

"The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I'm not in my 20s.

"It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel are all back, with the addition of Maya Rudolph as new villain Malvina and Amy has hinted at "a lot of fun" between the pair.

The 'American Hustle' star said: "She plays the baddie, so we get to have a lot of fun together."