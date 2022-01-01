Millie Bobby Brown wants to do 'Enola Holmes 3'.



The 18-year-old actress starred in the title role of the 2020 mystery detective film as well as its 2022 sequel and explained that she would “obviously” like to film a third installment because of how much she loves her character.



She said: “Obviously. I really hope so. I love Enola, and I know that, now, people are very much invested in the character and the plot, and I can only hope that Netflix provides that trust and opportunity once more.”



The ‘Stranger Things’ star also served as producer of both movies and joked that while no-one on set tested her patience, the only “diva” she had to work with was coronavirus as filming took place during the pandemic.



She told Collider: “Thank goodness I am able to work with wonderful people. There is not one person on that set that ever plays up. Luckily we work with real actors and real professionals, so we are never hit with that issue ever. The only big diva is COVID that just comes in and sweeps our sets. That's the only thing we tackled. Other than that, no actors were harmed in the making of this film.



Meanwhile, Millie is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi movie ‘Electric State’ alongside Chris Pratt and felt the “trust” put into her by directors to sign on to the movie was “unheard of” but described the shooting process as “amazing.”



She added: “The fact that they were so dead-set on me playing her. That trust in a director with an actor, it's really unheard of, and I don't really get to experience that very often. So the fact that they wanted me only made me want them even more. And to be able to have that opportunity to make this movie with them has been such an amazing experience, and it's just been a really good collaborative effort. It feels like I'm actually working with, I mean, a real, real experienced, experienced team. Their team is incredible, the directors are amazing, obviously, and I've got an amazing cast to be alongside.”