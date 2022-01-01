Issa Rae and Laura Dern sold TV show idea after Golden Globes pitch

Issa Rae agreed to write her and Laura Dern's TV show idea after the actress volunteered her services at the Golden Globes.



In an interview with ELLE magazine, the Insecure actress revealed that the Jurassic Park star volunteered her to write the TV show idea as she pitched it to an HBO executive at the awards show.



"I was at the Golden Globes sitting at a table with the cast of Big Little Lies. Laura Dern was having a conversation with the president of HBO and was casually, unbeknownst to me, pitching him her next idea," she recalled. "It was him being like, 'Okay, I love the idea. Who's gonna write it? ' then her pointing to me, and then us selling a show together. That, to me, will always be an only-in-Hollywood moment. Now, we just have to make the show."



While Issa didn't specify when the conversation took place, it likely occurred at the 2018 Golden Globes, where both she and Laura were nominated for their respective HBO shows. Big Little Lies was a big winner on the night, with Laura and her co-stars Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard taking home prizes and the show being named Best Miniseries or Television Film.



Months after the awards show, it was announced that Laura and Issa would star in the limited series The Dolls, about the Cabbage Patch Kids riot on Christmas Eve in 1983. They will both executive produce the project, while Issa will write it.