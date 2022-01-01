'Weird Al' Yankovic amused by audience believing Weird is conventional biopic

'Weird Al' Yankovic is amused by the small percentage of viewers who believe everything they see in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is true.

The new movie, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the accordion-playing comedy singer, pokes fun at the celebrity biopic genre as a whole.

While there are a few true moments in the story, the majority is completely made up, with the movie including a fight scene, a meeting with drug lords, a battle with addiction, and a fling with Madonna.

"The thing with this particular movie and we knew this going in, any time you do this kind of a parody or do something with irony, there's always going to be a small percentage of people who that believe it, no matter how ridiculous (or) outlandish it is," he said during the film's virtual press conference. "There's going to be a small percentage of people that go, 'Oh! I guess that's what really happened, this is canon now, I'll put that in Al's Wikipedia entry.'"

He added that he and the director Eric Appel were entertained by people's reaction to Madonna, played by Evan Rachel Wood, being featured in the film as Al's love interest.

"Eric and I were laughing about this: the day after the trailer came out, if you did a Google search for 'Weird Al', the first thing (that comes up) is 'Did Weird Al date Madonna?' Everybody wanted to know so that amused us to no end," he joked.

Al and Madonna never dated, however, he famously parodied her song Like a Virgin with his track Like a Surgeon.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is available to stream for free via The Roku Channel now.