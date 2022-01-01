Rebel Wilson shoots down engagement rumours

Rebel Wilson has rejected new rumours about her personal life.

Last week, editors at Page Six reported that the Pitch Perfect actress was engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma after seven months of dating.

However, Rebel took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a photo of her and Ramona posing together at Disneyland.

"Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged," she wrote in the caption.

In an interview for the U Up? podcast in May, Rebel offered fans an update on her relationship status and revealed she was "happily" dating.

"This was a friend's setup. I was on and off on the Raya (celebrity dating) app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off - and then we did!" she shared.

However, it wasn't until the following month that Rebel announced she was in a same-sex relationship with fashion designer Ramona.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," the 42-year-old posted at the time.

Previously, Rebel dated Jacob Busch from late 2019 until February 2021.