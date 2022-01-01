Amy Schumer reveals son Gene was hospitalised with respiratory virus

Amy Schumer has revealed her three-year-old son Gene was hospitalised with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on Thursday.

The Trainwreck star revealed on Instagram on Sunday that her son was rushed to the emergency room on Thursday and she had to take a day off from rehearsing for Saturday Night Live, which she hosted over the weekend.

"This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going though (sic) this right now," she wrote alongside behind-the-scenes videos and photos from SNL. "I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn't have been more supportive. My son is home and better."

RSV is a common and highly contagious virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, cough and fever.

The Inside Amy Schumer star went on to thank the cast and crew of SNL for making her third hosting gig such a good experience.

"The reason this show is so fun to do isn't actually the performance or the show itself. It's getting to spend time with the people there. The cast and the writers of course but the people who are behind the scenes making it run smooth are my favorite. The crew!" she continued. "Lorne (Michaels) has assembled the most talented people with the kindest hearts. Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us."

Amy shares Gene with her husband Chris Fischer.