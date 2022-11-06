Paul Mescal went method by using Scottish accent throughout filming of ‘Aftersun’

Paul Mescal went method by using his Scottish accent throughout filming of his new film ‘Aftersun’.



The ‘Normal People’ actor, 26, said he and director Charlotte Wells discussed making his character Calum an Irishman so he could use his native brogue, but decided to stick with him being from Scotland.



He told the Sunday Post (06.11.22): “I stayed in accent for this throughout filming. It’s something I've always wanted to do and Charlotte gave me her blessing.



“But going to the Edinburgh Film Festival for the British premiere of ‘Aftersun’ made me nervous. It’s like taking my accent into the lion’s den.”



Paul landed a role in the film after ‘Normal People’, based on Sally Rooney's novel about teenage lovers, won him a TV Bafta for best actor and became the BBC’s most-streamed series of 2020.



‘Aftersun’ is based on director Charlotte’s haunting memories of her last holiday with her dad and has been critically acclaimed as a masterpiece.



Paul plays thirtysomething dad Calum in the film, and said he fought hard for the part despite an unwritten movie rule ambitious young male actors should never play fathers early in their careers.



He added: “I read ‘Aftersun’ when I was preparing for another film, ‘God’s Creatures’, and immediately thought, ‘I will do bad, bad things to be in this film.’



“I wasn’t really aware of the politics of ‘you shouldn’t really be playing dads, you’re 26.’



“I just thought that this was a fantastic character and I was going to do everything I can to play Calum.”



The “bad things” Paul did to get the part included making an audition tape of himself dancing to Blur in his kitchen and teaching himself tai chi by reading ‘Tai Chi for Dummies’.



He has been tipped for Best Actor awards for his performance as an Edinburgh man taking his daughter Sophie, played by newcomer Frankie Corio, 11, as they holiday together at a budget resort in Turkey following his break-up with her mum and as he struggles financially.