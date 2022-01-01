Ashton Kutcher completes New York City Marathon in under four hours

Ashton Kutcher completed the New York City Marathon in less than four hours on Sunday.



The actor crossed the finish line in Central Park with a time of three hours, 54 minutes and 1 second, according to The New York Times.



The 44-year-old, who partnered with bosses at indoor cycling company Peloton to train for the challenge, ran the 26.2 miles (42 kilometres) to raise money and awareness for Thorn, his nonprofit organisation dedicated to defending children from online sexual abuse.



On Saturday, Ashton smashed his $1 million (£873,000) fundraising goal and celebrated on Instagram by writing, "Hell yeah! And tomorrow we run!"



Ashton, who shed 12 pounds (5.5 kilograms) training for the marathon, has yet to publicly comment on the run.



He wasn't the only famous face to cross the finish line - The Vampire Diaries actress Claire Holt completed the course in four hours, three minutes and 17 seconds; The Walking Dead star Lauren Ridloff did so in four hours, five minutes and 48 seconds; Chelsea Clinton managed a time of four hours, 20 minutes and 34 seconds, and Bridesmaids star Ellie Kemper finished the race in five hours, 17 minutes and 39 seconds.



Eternals actress Lauren shared pictures from the marathon on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Seeing my mother cheering from the sidelines was such a big surprise. And seeing my family and neighbours and friends... I was grateful I had oversized sunglasses on."



She added, "I'd do it all over again in a heartbeat."