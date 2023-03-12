Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars for third time

Jimmy Kimmel has signed up to host the Academy Awards for the third time.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Monday that the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will emcee the 95th Academy Awards on 12 March 2023.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," he joked in a statement.

The comedian previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. The former ceremony is famous because La La Land was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture winner instead of Moonlight due to an envelope mix-up.

After Kimmel's stints, the Oscars switched to a hostless format between 2019 and 2021. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall jointly hosted the ceremony earlier this year.

Chris Rock, who was slapped onstage by Will Smith over a joke during the show in March, previously claimed that he had been approached to host the 2023 prizegiving but turned it down.

Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner added, "We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything."

Kimmel also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.