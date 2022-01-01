Rebel Wilson welcomes first child

Rebel Wilson has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

The Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram on Monday to announce that her daughter, named Royce Lillian, was born last week.

"Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she wrote alongside a snap of the newborn dressed in a pink onesie. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making...but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

To conclude her post, Rebel gushed over motherhood.

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly...much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," the 42-year-old added.

Following the happy news, a number of Rebel's celebrity friends posted congratulatory messages.

"So happy for you love! Congratulations!!" commented Paris Hilton, while Taika Waititi wrote, "Yes Rebz, congrats xx."

Rebel is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.