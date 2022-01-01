James Cameron speculates Avatar 3 may end the franchise if it's 'not profitable'

James Cameron is weighing up whether the third Avatar movie would conclude the franchise.



While speaking to Total Film for an interview published on Monday, the Avatar director gave a glimpse into the studio decisions behind the franchise.



The Avatar film series is currently slated to include five movies, including the original Avatar and the upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water releasing on 15 December this year. But James revealed the fourth and fifth Avatar movies were not locked in.



“The market could be telling us we’re done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: ‘OK, let’s complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly’, if it’s just not profitable,” the director revealed during the Monday interview.



Though he hinted at being “done in three months” - before the release of Avatar 3 - the third film in the franchise wrapped shooting in December 2020. The film exists.



On Avatar 4 and 5’s uncertain future, James blamed a changed moviegoing culture.



“We’re in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even,” he explained. “It’s the one-two punch - the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we’ll remind people what going to the theatre is all about.”



He added, “This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a s**t now?”