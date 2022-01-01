Chris Evans named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022

Chris Evans has been named this year's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The Avengers: Endgame actor was unveiled as the cover star of People's annual Sexiest Man Alive issue on Monday night.

Reflecting on his new achievement, Chris joked, "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

"This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging," he added. "It's something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say 'I remember then…' I'm lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity."

The 41-year-old noted that his younger self would have been "pumped" about being named Sexiest Man Alive one day because he would have seen it as "the road to the cool table, which I was not at".

Chris, who follows in the footsteps of his former Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Idris Elba and Paul Rudd, admitted he is bracing himself for some good-natured banter from his friends.

"Really this will just be a point of bullying," he joked. "It's ripe for harassment."

In the accompanying interview, Chris revealed that he's ready to slow down his career, spend more time at home in Boston and think about settling down and starting a family of his own.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he explained. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home.

"The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

The Sexiest Man Alive issue began in 1985. Paul Rudd was last year's cover star.