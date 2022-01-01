Sylvester Stallone passed up $34 million to make Rambo IV

Sylvester Stallone regrets passing up $34 million (£29 million) to make Rambo IV.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the Rocky actor revealed that he was offered a staggering amount of money to reprise the role of John Rambo in another instalment of the action franchise while he was still working on 1988's Rambo III.

"We were doing Rambo III. We thought it was going to be the biggest hit - this was before it came out. And I was paid a fortune for it," he recalled. "Then they go, 'We want Rambo IV. Here it is: Pay or play, 34.' I go, 'Let's not jump the gun here...'"

Taking inflation into account, the fee Stallone was offered would now be equivalent to $85 million (£74 million).

"For real. That's not a joke. Oh boy, what an idiot. Now I think about that and... wow," the 76-year-old sighed.

Despite not taking up the payday, Stallone didn't entirely step away from the role.

He went on to appear in 2008's Rambo and 2019's Rambo: Last Blood.

At present, Stallone is promoting his new crime drama Tulsa King, which is set to premiere on 13 November. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series marks the Hollywood star's scripted TV debut.