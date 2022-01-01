North West parodies mum Kim Kardashian's viral fashion moments

North West has poked fun at two of Kim Kardashian's biggest fashion moments.

Taking to TikTok over the weekend, the nine-year-old parodied her famous mother's sense of style while dancing around in a platinum blonde wig and reciting quotes from the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

At the start of the clip, North is seen wearing oversized black sunglasses and a black T-shirt wrapped in caution tape - a reference to the divisive Balenciaga look Kim stepped out in during Paris Fashion Week in march.

In addition, the rising social media star also holds up one of her mum's SKIMS bodysuits to the camera before prancing around an enormous closet.

The clip has already racked up over 800,000 views on the platform.

North is Kim and ex-husband Kanye West's eldest child. The former couple also shares Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm.