Actor Leslie Phillips dies

Leslie Phillips has died at the age of 98.



The British actor, perhaps best known for his appearances in the Carry On movie series and voicing the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter film franchise, passed away on Monday.



"I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman," his wife Zara Carr said in a statement to The Sun. "He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went."



Phillips rose to prominence in the 1950s, when he became known for playing comic roles in which he used his signature "Ding Dong" and "He-llo" catchphrases.



He also appeared in the 1957 Gene Kelly musical Les Girls, the Doctor in the House film series, and Steven Spielberg's Empire of the Sun.



Phillips was married three times and shared four children with his first wife Penelope Bartley.



The star wed Zara in December 2013 at the age of 89.