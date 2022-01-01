Ben Affleck rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez via email

Ben Affleck rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after sending her a single email.

The Argo actor and the On The Floor hitmaker met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and were engaged from November 2002 until they parted ways in early 2004.

However, Ben and Jennifer reconnected in April 2021, and after a year of dating, tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

Reflecting on how they reignited the romance during an interview for the December 2022 issue of Vogue magazine, JLo revealed that they started talking after Ben emailed her to tell her that he had raved about her in a recent conversation.

"Obviously we weren't trying to go out in public," she recalled of their early meetings. "But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."

And while Jennifer is thrilled to have a fairy tale ending with Ben, the superstar admitted that she wouldn't necessarily "recommend" getting back together with an ex.

"Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently. The two of us, we lost each other and found each other. Not to discredit anything in between that happened, because all those things were real too," the 53-year-old continued. "All we've ever wanted was to kind of come to a place of peace in our lives where we really felt that type of love that you feel when you're very young and wonder if you can have that again."

Jennifer has been married four times. She was wed to Marc Anthony, the father of her 14-year-old twins, between 2004 and 2014, while Ben was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 until their divorce in 2018.

The former couple co-parents daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old son Samuel.