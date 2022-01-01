Kim Kardashian calls for inclusivity at 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian emphasised the importance of inclusivity at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Awards on Monday.

The reality TV star took to the stage at the event in New York, where she was presented with the Innovation Award by Martha Stewart in recognition of her size-inclusive shapewear line SKIMS.

"We have put a strong emphasis since our launch on continuing to shape the industry to embrace size equality and diversity as a fixture and not just a trend and I see so many of you are doing just that," she told the crowd.

For the night, Kim stepped out in a black Latex dress from Dolce & Gabbana. She was joined at the bash by SKIMS co-founders Jens and Emma Grede as well as her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

"SKIMS is delighted to be recognised as the first-ever recipient of the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. Thank you to the CFDA and Amazon Fashion for acknowledging our efforts in the industry as we continue to innovate to find solutions for all customers," Kim added in a statement.

To mark the CFDA's 60th anniversary, the awards were co-hosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez, and Jack McCollough.

Other honorees included Lenny Kravitz, who was named the 2022 Fashion Icon, and Law Roach, who took home the Stylist Award.