Ryan Reynolds struggled not to impersonate Will Ferrell on set of Spirited

Ryan Reynolds found it difficult not to impersonate Will Ferrell on the set of Spirited.

In the upcoming musical comedy, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, the Deadpool actor plays the Scrooge-like character Clint Briggs, while Will takes on the part of the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Reflecting on what it was like to work with one of his comedy heroes during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Ryan acknowledged that he was often tempted to emulate the Anchorman star.

"My entire life, I feel, I've ached to work with Will Ferrell. I don't know that you'll find a comedic actor that has contributed more to the modern comedy lexicon than Will Ferrell," he said. "The hardest challenge of Spirit wasn't the singing, dancing, all the other stuff, it was to not do an impression of Will Ferrell to f**king Will Ferrell. That was the hardest thing."

In addition, Ryan noted that he had to work really hard to learn the dance sequences for the flick.

"We had dance camp two months before, but we trained for three months before that with Chloe Arnold - who is one of the greatest tap dancers in the world - and Maud Arnold, her sister," the 46-year-old continued. "I basically was aiming for a black belt in adequate. All we ever said to Chloe, me and Will, was, 'Yes mam.' That's all we did."

Spirited will be released in select cinemas on 11 November before hitting Apple TV+ a week later.