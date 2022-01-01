Jennifer Lawrence will not work in theatre due to 'horrible stage fright'

In a new interview, Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence ruled out working in theatre due to stage fear.



During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, the Don’t Look Up star was asked whether she would consider a role in stage production.



“I truly think it would be terrible,” Jennifer responded, via BBC News. “I’m not in touch with my voice… I’m scared, I have horrible stage fright. So I might not even be able to use my voice.”



The actress has appeared in film, television, and music videos. In 2013, she won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook.



In her BBC Radio 4 interview, she compared stage acting to “doing take 10,000” of a film.



“The more I rehearse something, the more I get upset. I would be like, ‘Oh let's just try something new,’” she stated.



Jennifer is currently promoting her newest film Causeway. Causeway’s director Lila Neugebauer joined Jennifer for the interview and gave her own perspective on the differences between working in front of a camera and in front of an audience.



Lila has directed theatre productions including The Waverly Gallery and Arcadia. She told BBC Radio 4 that Jennifer is “a woman of great clarity about her own desires, instincts and objectives so I've expressed my respect for her position, though I disagree”.



Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer spoke on her personal growth after starring in The Hunger Games. She remarked, “I feel like becoming less of a commodity has actually given me a lot more freedom to make what I want to make.”