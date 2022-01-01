Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in a biopic

Millie Bobby Brown expressed her dream of playing Britney Spears in a new interview.



During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Stranger Things star was asked about the roles she would accept in the future.



Millie responded she’d like to play a “real person”, naming Britney Spears as a potential candidate.



“I think her story resonates with me,” the actress told host Drew Barrymore, via Deadline. “Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger - I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.”



On Tuesday, Britney herself referenced Millie’s interview in an Instagram post.



“I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life,” she wrote. “Dude I’m not dead!!! Although it’s pretty f*****g clear they preferred me dead.”



There are currently no firm plans to create a film about Spears. Brown is currently promoting the Netflix sequel to Enola Holmes, in which Millie portrays Sherlock's sister.